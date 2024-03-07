Faisal begins intensive physiotherapy

SHAH ALAM: National player and Selangor FC (SFC) ace Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim has begun intensive physiotherapy to restore movements on his left hand.

Selangor FC chief executive officer Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon said the winger started the intensive sessions a few days ago.

“InsyaAllah, by next week, he will also start running exercises to regain his fitness.

“However, the training Mohamad Faisal will undergo will only involve light routines as he is still in the recovery process,“ he told reporters at the Selangor FC Solidarity Fund handover ceremony here, today.

He said the recovery process for the Penang-born player was progressing smoothly and showing positive development.

On May 5, Mohamad Faisal was the victim of an acid attack at a shopping centre in Kota Damansara, resulting in fourth-degree burns to his left hand and part of his face.

Meanwhile, Johan said they were still awaiting the latest developments regarding the police investigation into the case.