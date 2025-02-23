Faizal Saari announces his retirement from international hockey

KUALA LUMPUR: Sensational national striker Faizal Saari announced his retirement from international hockey after helping the Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) win the 2025 Malaysia Hockey League (LHM) treble tonight.

The 34-year-old said it was time for him to hang up his hockey stick after racking up 302 caps in 15 years representing the country since he was first called up to the Speedy Tigers squad when he was 18 years old.

However, he said he would continue to play for Terengganu in the LHM competition and the Tun Abdul Razak Cup.

“I can officially announce that I am quitting international hockey today to give young players a chance. Fans won’t see my involvement in international tournaments... I have been with the national team for a long time.

“I am very proud of this treble achievement, this is a very glorious year for me and THT, we won all 12 matches for this treble,“ he said after helping THT emerge as 2025 TNB Cup champions at the National Hockey Stadium 2 in Bukit Jalil here tonight.

Faizal, one of the country’s best strikers, said he plans to open a hockey academy in Pandamaran, Klang after Hari Raya Aidilfitri because he loves to teach children.

Asked about his line-up for the Speedy Tigers squad, he named Mohd Azraai Khor Abdullah and Akhimullah Anuar Esook as among the players who have the potential to take responsibility in the country’s attacking lineup.

Earlier, Faizal completed his second successful treble with THT after 2023 by defeating 2024 treble champions, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) 3-0 through a penalty shootout after the two teams were tied 1-1 in the final.

Faizal, his brother Fitri, and Syarman Mat Tee managed to find the target to help THT emerge as champions.

THT previously won the Piala Sumbangsih (Charity Shield) title and maintained their unbeaten record in all nine matches to win the league.

Tonight was even sweeter for the two-time Asian Games silver medallist, as Faizal was also named LHM 2025’s top scorer after scoring 32 goals in 12 matches in total, with 14 of them being field goals.

Meanwhile, THT head coach, Mohd Hafizi Baharom gave full credit to the players for the success of the treble and victory in the final.

“We didn’t expect to win the treble by maintaining an unbeaten record in all 12 matches. The players played hard today, especially in denying TNB’s dangerous attacks which increased a lot since losing 2-1 to us in the Sumbangsih Cup during the day,“ he said.

TNB team manager Nor Saiful Zaini Nasiruddin said the defeat in tonight’s action was caused by the bluntness of the attacking line that failed to finish off chances, as well as several young players who have not reached their best level to play under high pressure.