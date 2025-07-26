FAM protests upside down Jalur Gemilang incident in Jakarta

THE Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has lodged an official protest with the Asian Football Federation (AFF) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) following the disrespectful display of the Jalur Gemilang by Indonesian fans.

The incident occurred during the ASEAN Under-23 Cup match in Jakarta earlier this week.

FAM secretary-general Datuk Noor Azman Rahman confirmed the protest was submitted two days ago. “We have sent a protest to the AFF and a copy to the AFC.

This matter has caused discomfort for supporters and Malaysians,“ he said. The viral images showed the Malaysian flag held upside down and defaced by Indonesian supporters at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Noor Azman added that FAM is awaiting an official response from both AFF and AFC regarding potential disciplinary action against those involved or the tournament organisers.

In related news, FAM confirmed that Bukit Jalil National Stadium will host Harimau Malaya’s upcoming international friendlies against Singapore and Palestine in September.

These matches will serve as crucial preparation ahead of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers in October. - Bernama