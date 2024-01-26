FAM to get RM5 mln windfall from gov’t - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government today agreed to give a RM5 million allocation to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for managing and strengthening the national football squad.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this allocation was in recognition of the strong fighting spirit shown by Harimau Malaya in the 2023 Asian Cup, especially their success in holding Asian giants South Korea to a 3-3 draw in their final Group E match at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha last night.

He said it was an amazing encounter against South Korea, with the Harimau Malaya squad showing capability, determination and unwavering spirit despite having lost their first two matches.

“So, congratulations to them and may they (Harimau Malaya) continue to progress. Based on this spirit and the consideration of the Youth and Sports Minister (Hannah Yeoh), the government has agreed to approve RM5 million for FAM to manage and further improve the national team,” he told reporters before joining a group of people including Hannah for lunch here today.

Anwar said the allocation would be extended to the national football body soon. -Bernama