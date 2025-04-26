THE heat of the clash between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Sri Pahang FC in the 2024/2025 Malaysia Cup final has begun to be felt with a sea of ​​’red and blue’ as well as ‘yellow blue’ flooding the grounds of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium (SNBJ) here since 4 pm today.

The weather at the home venue of the national football team was slightly cloudy following a light rain early this evening, but this did not dampen the spirits of the supporters who were present ahead of the match kick-off scheduled for 9 pm.

The atmosphere was lively with various activities attracting the attention of supporters of both teams, which was also further heated up by Amy Search’s First Solo Concert held at the Axiata Arena next to the stadium on the same day.

Confidence in the ability of his proud team prompted one of Sri Pahang’s loyal supporters, Syamsuri Saari, to travel from Jerantut to SNBJ with his three children, namely Mohd Shaufiqul Islam, 13, Mohd Uwais Al Qarni, 12, Ariq Arrayyan, 11.

“We are here because it has been eleven years since we last went to the final, so even though we know we may lose, the hope of winning is still there, because in football, someone has to lose but winning is not known yet for both JDT and Sri Pahang.

“I have been a Pahang fan since the beginning and often go to the stadium no matter what the match is, and in the last four years I started bringing my children to the stadium with me and this tradition continues,“ said the 47-year-old government employee.

Meanwhile, non-governmental organisation Johor Volunteers brought more than 2,000 JDT supporters to brightened the atmosphere with cheers and displaying banners.

The coordinator, Tun Naim Satiman said that as soon as the final date was announced, they planned to gather a group to boost the spirits of the Johoreans in the final match.

“When the club successfully booked a place for the final match and the date was confirmed, we immediately planned to support the team, as well as be another strength with the Boys of Straits (loyal JDT supporters),” he said.

It is estimated that more than 50,000 spectators will fill the stadium tonight.

JDT strengthened their position as a major power in domestic football when successfully advanced to the final of the 98th edition of the Malaysia Cup with the mission of defending the championship.

The Southern Tigers emerged champions in the 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2023 editions.

Meanwhile, Pahang returned to action in the Malaysia Cup final after 11 years, a stage that left beautiful memories for those who had disappointed JDT in 2014.

Pahang then celebrated one of their greatest victories with a comeback to defeat JDT through a 5-3 penalty shootout after being tied 2-2 on full-time despite playing with 10 players.