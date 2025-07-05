Scott Vincent is enjoying a solid 2025 – finishing inside the top 12 in seven of his 10 worldwide starts. Playing on African soil and on a golf course that has grass imported from his home country Zimbabwe, could just be the tonic that secures his first win of the season as he took a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the US$2 million (RM8.4m) International Series Morocco.

Vincent shot a brilliant seven-under par-66 on Friday at the par-73 Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course, the best round of the tournament so far, to reach a two-day total of nine-under 137.

Despite a disappointing three-putt bogey on his final hole (the ninth of the golf course) he had done enough good work to jump to the top of the leaderboard, two shots clear of Australian Maverick Antcliff (70).

American Peter Uihlein (72), a two-time International Series champion last year, threatened to overtake Vincent in the evening. However, after reaching nine-under through 14 holes, he made three bogeys in his last four holes to drop down to a tie for third place at six-under par. He was joined there by the Thai Suteepat Prateeptienchai (67).

Defending champion Ben Campbell made a determined move with a 68 and was tied at 141 alongside John Lyras (71) of Australia, Charlie Lindh (69) of Sweden, Ekpharit Wu (70) of Thailand and Yanwei Liu (70) of China.

The cut fell at one-over par-147.

Vincent started from the 10th tee, and the 33-year-old made a brace of birdies on the 11th and 12th holes, then another on the 17th and 18th, and another on the second and third to get to six-under at that point.

“It actually feels a lot like the golf courses I grew up playing on in Zimbabwe, so there’s a bit of a home vibe going on. The grass is the same. Someone just told me today that they imported all the grass from Zimbabwe here, so that’s kind of cool.

There’s definitely something about being on African soil that just feels great,” said Vincent.

“It was awesome. A lot of things went really well, so very happy about that. But tons of golf left.”

Talking about his form this year, he added: “It’s just the ups and downs of golf. I think we kind of find some form, lose some form, and it’s just part of what we do.

“I feel like I’m doing a lot of the same things that I’ve been doing for quite a few years, and maybe just tightening up on a few little things. But overall, it feels like it’s the same, and I feel like I’m the same, and just doing the same things.”