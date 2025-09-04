FIFA launches 2026 World Cup ticket sales with prices from $60

FIFA has announced the commencement of a multi-phase ticket sales process for the 2026 World Cup starting this month.

Initial single seat prices will range from $60 for group-stage matches to $6,710 for the final match.

These prices will vary according to demand levels throughout the sales period.

Football fans will have multiple purchasing options including single-game tickets, venue-specific tickets, and team-specific packages.

The expanded tournament will feature 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19 next year.

Visa card holders can register for a FIFA ID on the official website to enter the presale draw running from September 10 to 19.

Successful applicants selected through the randomized presale draw can apply to purchase tickets starting October 1.

Strict purchasing limits will enforce a maximum of four tickets per person per match and 40 tickets for the entire tournament.

Phase two registration will occur from October 27 to 31 with sales following from mid-November to early December.

Phase three will begin shortly after the tournament draw in Washington on December 5 allowing match-specific applications.

Remaining ticket inventory will become available on a first-come, first-served basis closer to the tournament dates.

FIFA also plans to offer supporter tickets for fans wanting to sit with fellow team supporters during matches.

Conditional supporter tickets will allow reservations for potential knockout round matches as teams progress. – AFP