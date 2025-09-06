FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2 : Speedy Tigress target semis

THE national women’s hockey squad are aiming to at least reach the semi-finals of the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2 tournament in Poland from June 16 to 22.

The Speedy Tigress are drawn in Group A alongside South Africa, Uruguay and host nation Poland.

National Team Management Committee chairman Datuk Ahmad Najmi Abdul Razak said the target is considered realistic as Malaysia are the second strongest team in Group A after South Africa.

“I have discussed with the coaching line-up and we hope to qualify for the semi-finals. This is because the tournament format is the same as the Men’s Nations Cup where the top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals.

“So our first target is to be in the top two (of Group B). In fact, based on the current rankings, we are the second-best team in Group A. So we hope to do our best at the Nations Cup,” he said.

He said this at the national women’s hockey team’s press conference for the Women’s Nations Cup 2 and the launch of the team’s latest jersey at the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) Headquarters here today.

At the press conference, Ahmad Najmi also announced the 20 players who will carry the nation’s challenge at the tournament.

Meanwhile, head coach Nasihin Nubli said that although Malaysia have a good ranking on paper, he reminded his players to remain focused in every match.

According to him, every team in Group A has the potential to reach the semi-finals, especially the host nation.

“Poland are among the teams we cannot underestimate. Although they are ranked 27th, I believe that ranking does not reflect their current performance.

“In fact, during the European League qualifiers, they finished in second place. So I feel their level is quite high,” he said.