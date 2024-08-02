First female president elected for Thai Football Association

BANGKOK: “Madame Paeng” Nualphan Lamsam becomes the 18th President of the Football Association of Thailand after winning the election with 68 votes, Thai News Agency (TNA) reported.

She is the first female president with a high vote count of 68 out of 73 votes, which is approximately 93 per cent, the highest in history.

Competing for the presidency were four other candidates: Warong Tiewtat, Payurin Ngampring, Thanasak Suraprasert, and Komkrit Napalai.

Nualphan, the sole female candidate, is set to succeed Pol. Gen. Somyot Phumphanmuang, who has completed two terms totaling eight years.

The electorate comprised 73 delegates from various football clubs. -Bernama