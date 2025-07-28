Football legends Baggio and Carlos inspire China’s Village Super League

Football icons Roberto Baggio and Roberto Carlos made a special appearance at China’s Village Super League (Cun Chao) last Saturday, reigniting enthusiasm among fans after devastating floods disrupted the tournament earlier this summer. The event, held in Rongjiang County, Guizhou Province, marked the league’s emotional return with a gratitude-themed ceremony.

“Although China is half a world away from Europe, I can feel the same passion for football here,“ said Baggio during the halftime showcase. The flood-damaged stadium and surrounding areas were restored within a month, thanks to strong community efforts.

Three friendly matches featured local participants, including chefs and police officers who had aided flood relief. The reopening also launched the “Cun Chao - World Football Stars Guizhou Tour,“ with Baggio and Carlos headlining the first event.

Carlos, arriving from Madrid, was welcomed with traditional bamboo dances and Dong ethnic songs at Guiyang’s Colourful Guizhou Cultural Plaza. “I felt the warmth and passion of the people here, both for me personally and for football,“ he shared.

Fans like He Yufeng, a 37-year-old police officer from Chongqing, travelled to Rongjiang wearing a Brazil jersey. “The atmosphere here is great. I’ll come back to play with my team if I get the chance,“ he said.

Baggio emphasised football’s unifying joy: “Whether amateur or professional, you must enjoy the happiness football brings.” He advised young players, “If you want rewards on the field, you must put in the effort during training.”

To aid recovery, the tour committee launched a fundraiser for rebuilding school football fields, with Baggio, Carlos, and Chinese footballer Xie Hui donating to Guzhou Town Central School. - Bernama, Xinhua