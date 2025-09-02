Former British heavyweight boxer Joe Bugner dies aged 75

FORMER British heavyweight boxer Joe Bugner has died at the age of 75.

The Hungary-born fighter famously took both Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier the distance during their 1970s contests.

Bugner faced Ali twice, including a world title bout in Kuala Lumpur in 1975, losing each contest on points.

His notable opponents included American Earnie Shavers and British rivals Henry Cooper and Frank Bruno.

A career spanning 32 years ended in 1999 after he had relocated to Australia.

He spent his final years in a care home in Brisbane after being diagnosed with dementia.

The British Boxing Board of Control expressed great sadness at his passing.

They extended condolences to Bugner’s family following the news.

Bugner moved to Britain as a child refugee after his family fled the 1956 Soviet invasion of Hungary.

He won 69 of his 83 professional contests throughout his career.

His record included 13 defeats and one draw during his time in the ring.

Bugner twice held the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles during his career.

He also became a three-time European champion in the heavyweight division.

He initially retired after a defeat to Frank Bruno in 1987.

Financial problems contributed to his comeback after eight years away from boxing.

He won the Australian title during his comeback period.

Bugner secured the World Boxing Federation crown at the age of 48.

After boxing he became involved in the film industry.

He appeared on the British TV show ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ in 2009.

Promoter Frank Warren shared his sadness at the news on social media.

He remembered Bugner as a man who went the distance with both Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. – AFP