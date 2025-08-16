Former Everton midfielder Doucoure joins Neom

FORMER Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has joined Neom on a free transfer, the Saudi top-flight club said on Friday.

The 32-year-old Doucoure has moved to Neom, who will play in the Saudi Pro League for the first time this season, after his contract with Everton expired in June after a five-year spell.

“Football was not just a game, it was my dream, my heartbeat, my whole life,“ Doucoure said in a video posted on his new club’s X account.

“And today, it’s time for my new journey with Neom. The story isn’t over, this is just the beginning”, he added.

Doucoure made 166 appearances for Everton in all competitions, scoring 21 goals.

Neom have signed several players in the clsoe season, including French striker Alexandre Lacazette, Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka and Ivorian midfielder Amadou Kone.

Neom begin their Saudi Pro League campaign against Al-Ahli on August 28. - Reuters