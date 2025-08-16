  1. World

Alaska talks showed Putin is not looking for peace, says Czech minister

theSun World
  • 2025-08-16 04:41 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chief of Protocol of the United States Monica Crowley upon departure following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERSRussian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chief of Protocol of the United States Monica Crowley upon departure following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS

TALKS between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska showed that the Russian president is not looking for peace and wants to weaken Western unity, Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said on Saturday.

“The Trump-Putin talks in Alaska did not bring significant progress toward ending the war in Ukraine, but they confirmed that Putin is not seeking peace, but rather an opportunity to weaken Western unity and spread his propaganda,“ she wrote on X, adding that the West must continue supporting Ukraine - REUTERS