French Open: Aaron-Wooi Yik, sole Malaysians left in quarter-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: National top doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are the only representatives from Malaysia to progress to the quarter-finals of the French Open 2024 early this morning.

The match at Arena Porte de la Chapelle saw Aaron-Wooi Yik appearing as the tournament’s fifth seeds, were in a class of their own when they easily defeated Taiwanese pair, Lee Fang Chih-Lee Fang Jen 21-16, 21-18 in the second round.

However, the pair ranked fifth in the world are expected to next face world champions, Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae of South Korea in their quarter-final encounter this evening.

Meanwhile, another national pair, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun were eliminated in the second round by world number one pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty of India, 21-13, 21-12.-Bernama