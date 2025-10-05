Fritz loses to Mpetshi Perricard in Shanghai Masters upset

AMERICAN tennis star Taylor Fritz suffered a surprise exit from the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, losing to France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in straight sets.

The world number four became the highest-ranked player eliminated from the tournament after a 6-4, 7-5 defeat against the 37th-ranked Frenchman.

Fritz appeared lethargic throughout the hot and humid afternoon match, struggling to find his rhythm after Mpetshi Perricard nearly broke his serve twice in the fifth game.

The Frenchman then produced a brilliant streak, firing three aces to hold his serve in the sixth game before breaking Fritz in the seventh.

A tightly contested second set reached its climax in the 11th game when Fritz double-faulted, giving Mpetshi Perricard the crucial advantage.

The 22-year-old Frenchman swiftly converted his opportunity with a decisive backhand shot to secure the victory.

Mpetshi Perricard finished the match with two powerful aces, showcasing his renowned big-serving ability.

The victorious Frenchman admitted he had learned valuable lessons during the challenging encounter.

“I’m really happy to get the win,“ Mpetshi Perricard said while still catching his breath after the intense match.

In another Sunday match, Denmark’s Holger Rune defeated France’s Ugo Humbert with an identical 6-4, 6-4 scoreline.

The world number 11 continued his strong form in the Shanghai Masters tournament with this straight-sets victory. – AFP