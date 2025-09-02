Gennaro Gattuso not afraid as Italy face crucial World Cup qualifiers

NEW Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso insists he feels no fear despite being wound up like a spring before his first matches in charge.

Italy face crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Israel this week following a troubled start to their campaign.

The Azzurri risk missing a third consecutive World Cup after sitting nine points behind Group I leaders Norway.

Gattuso told reporters he has felt wound up like a spring since his first day in the job.

He acknowledged feeling the weight of responsibility having worn the Italy jersey himself as a player.

Gattuso took over in June from Luciano Spalletti, who was dismissed after Italy’s 3-0 defeat in Oslo.

Italy currently sit third in Group I with three points but have two games in hand on Norway.

Israel occupy second place three points above Italy having played one game more.

The former AC Milan player urged his team to take things one match at a time and focus on doing things right.

He noted Italy’s history shows they haven’t won many matches with a cascade of goals.

Gattuso emphasized the need to take to the pitch with authority and pride rather than just focusing on scoring many goals.

The coach has managed several clubs including AC Milan and Napoli since retiring as a player in 2013.

His most recent position was as boss of Croatian club Hajduk Split before taking the Italy job.

Italy will host Estonia in Bergamo on Friday before facing Israel in Debrecen three days later. – AFP