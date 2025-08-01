German Olympian Laura Dahlmeier’s body recovery halted in Pakistan

AUTHORITIES have halted efforts to recover the body of German Olympic biathlete Laura Dahlmeier, who died in a mountaineering accident in Pakistan. Dahlmeier was struck by falling rocks while climbing Laila Peak in the Karakoram range at 5,700 metres.

Dahlmeier’s management agency confirmed the decision, citing unsafe conditions. The Alpine Club of Pakistan and her family will monitor the situation for a potential future recovery. Colleagues revealed Dahlmeier had previously expressed her wish not to risk rescuers’ lives for her remains.

German mountaineer Thomas Huber, part of the rescue team, stated, “We have decided she should stay, because that was her wish.” American climber Jackson Marvell added that recovery would involve extreme risks, both on foot and by helicopter.

Dahlmeier’s climbing partner, Marina Krauss, recounted the tragic incident, saying, “I saw Laura being hit by a huge rock and then being thrown against the wall. And from that moment on, she didn’t move again.” Krauss was unable to reach her and called for immediate helicopter assistance, but Dahlmeier showed no signs of life.

A two-time Olympic gold medallist, Dahlmeier made history at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang as the first woman to win both the sprint and pursuit events. She retired in 2019 at age 25. - AFP