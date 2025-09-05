Germany face urgent rethink after shock Slovakia loss in World Cup qualifier

GERMANY coach Julian Nagelsmann faces an urgent tactical rethink following his team’s shocking 2-0 defeat against Slovakia in their World Cup qualifying opener.

Nagelsmann’s side appeared completely toothless in attack and error-prone defensively throughout Thursday’s disappointing performance.

Slovakia dismantled the German team to inflict their first-ever away defeat in a World Cup qualifier.

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich admitted the performance was unacceptable from every player following their third consecutive defeat.

The Germans also suffered losses to Portugal and France during June’s Nations League matches.

Their next World Cup qualifier comes against Northern Ireland in Cologne on Sunday within Group A.

Kimmich emphasised the need for immediate improvement despite previous World Cup winning ambitions.

The four-time world champions last won the tournament in 2014 and have since failed to make significant international impact.

Germany suffered group stage eliminations during the last two World Cup tournaments.

Nagelsmann had previously stated that aiming to win next year’s World Cup demonstrated the team’s good health.

German fans now demand more urgency and aggression from their team following Thursday’s bitter defeat.

Immediate changes are required within Germany’s vulnerable defensive line after Antonio Ruediger’s struggles.

Finding a creative playmaker represents another crucial task for Nagelsmann to address.

The team desperately needs better connection between defence and attack according to post-match analysis.

Nagelsmann believes the players now understand what is required for Sunday’s crucial match.

The entire team must carry renewed energy into their next World Cup qualifier according to the coach. – Reuters