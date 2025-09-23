Gianluigi Donnarumma admits he wanted to stay at PSG before Man City move

GIANLUIGI Donnarumma confessed to AFP on Monday that he would have preferred to remain at Paris Saint-Germain prior to his surprising transfer to Manchester City this month.

Donnarumma, who won the best goalkeeper award at the Ballon d’Or ceremony for his pivotal role in PSG’s Champions League victory last season, answered “yes” when questioned about his desire to stay with the French club.

“When you have shared a lot with people and spent a lot of time and made friends, it’s difficult (to leave),“ the Italian international admitted.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper was permitted to depart after PSG completed the signing of French shot-stopper Lucas Chevalier during the summer transfer window.

Donnarumma signed a five-year contract with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City following a move valued at £26 million, equivalent to approximately $35 million.

He described City as “an extraordinary club with extraordinary players and they welcomed me like a family, and that is very important for me”.

The goalkeeper secured the Yashin award for the second time on Monday and expressed gratitude towards his former PSG teammates for their contribution to his outstanding season.

“This is wonderful, congratulations to the whole team, without them I wouldn’t be here, it was the whole team,“ Donnarumma stated.

He previously won the prestigious goalkeeping award in 2021 following Italy’s triumph in the European Championship. – AFP