MALAYSIAN men’s doubles shuttlers Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani are set to ascend to the world No. 1 ranking following the conclusion of the Malaysian Masters.

Currently ranked No. 2, the duo is expected to overtake Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen when the Badminton World Federation (BWF) updates its rankings on Tuesday, May 27, The Star reported.

This shift follows the Danish pair’s inability to defend their Malaysian Masters title, having been defeated by Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semi-finals on Saturday, May 24.

Despite their own quarter-final exit in the Malaysian Masters to fellow Malaysians Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun, Goh and Nur Izzuddin’s consistent performance over the past year, including victories at the China Open, Japan Open, and Arctic Open in 2024, have propelled them to the top. Their recent triumph at the India Open in January further solidified their position.

Their ascent to world No. 1 marks a significant milestone, making them the first Malaysian men’s doubles pair to achieve this ranking since Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong in 2016.