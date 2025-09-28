Guardiola praises Doku’s improvement in Man City’s 5-1 Burnley win

PEP Guardiola praised Jeremy Doku’s significant improvement following the winger’s influential performance in Manchester City’s 5-1 rout of Burnley.

Doku has been an inconsistent figure during his first two seasons with City, but Guardiola believes the forward is now hitting his stride.

The Belgian demonstrated his enhanced decision-making as Erling Haaland’s late brace completed the demolition at the Etihad Stadium.

Two own goals from Burnley’s Maxime Esteve and a Matheus Nunes volley had already sealed the result before Haaland’s predatory finishing.

Doku was central to the victory, with Esteve deflecting his shot for the first goal and the winger providing the assist for Haaland’s first after tormenting former team-mate Kyle Walker.

The 23-year-old has begun the campaign with one goal and three assists in seven appearances across all competitions.

Guardiola expressed his delight at Doku’s development in the final third of the pitch.

“I ask the wingers in the final third to go one vs one or one vs two and I have the feeling that Jeremy’s decision-making in the final third improved, like, wow,“ Guardiola said.

The City manager highlighted Doku’s ability to be an incredible threat against teams that defend with a low block.

“Jeremy is really important,“ Guardiola added.

“He’s an incredible threat against teams that are a low block and deep.”

Guardiola noted that Doku’s improved reading of the game allows him to create space and opportunities for his team-mates.

“Now he is reading when the opponents go two or three who the other man is to be free to create a cross or an extra pass,“ he explained.

The comprehensive win represents a positive step for City after a slow start to the season that included defeats against Tottenham and Brighton.

Guardiola pointed to the recent Manchester derby victory as a turning point for his team’s attitude and performance levels.

“I think since the United game the team show another way, another body language,“ he said.

The manager emphasised the importance of collective defensive effort and mutual support among the players.

“Even when they were not playing good against Arsenal, how they defend, how they help each other in that many times,“ Guardiola stated.

He described this teamwork as the key element for the team’s overall success. – AFP