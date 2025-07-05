THE second round of the RedBull MotoGP Rookies Cup is set to kick off this week at the iconic Le Mans Circuit, a track built in 1965 and renowned for hosting legendary races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The 4.19km circuit, featuring 14 corners, nine right-handers and five left is expected to push the limits of young riders’ skills and physical endurance.

The year 2025 marks a crucial chapter in the career of Malaysia’s young rider, Hakim Danish. With high expectations from the SIC Racing Team, led by Zulfahmi Khairuddin, Danish’s performance in both the RedBull MotoGP Rookies Cup and the FIM JuniorGP World Championship will play a significant role in shaping his future, including his chances of earning a wildcard entry to the MalaysianGP this October.

A less-than-impressive performance could impact his prospects of being selected for the wildcard and ultimately for the Moto3 World Championship next year, particularly given the team’s financial constraints.

The 2025 season started on a strong note for Danish. In the opening round of the RedBull MotoGP Rookies Cup at the Jerez Circuit in Spain, he secured second place in both Race 1 and Race 2.

He then carried that momentum into Estoril, Portugal for the opening round of the FIM JuniorGP World Championship, once again finishing in second place.

Now, the mission to secure a race victory continues on French soil. The historic Le Mans Circuit presents a crucial opportunity for Hakim to showcase his abilities and determination in pursuit of his dream to compete on the world stage.