Hannah: Olympics qualification not ticket to RTG

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) has reiterated that not all athletes who have qualified for the Olympic Games will be included in the Road to Gold (RTG) programme.

Hannah said while all athletes get support from the National Sports Council (NSC) and National Sports Institute (NSI) through the Podium programme, those in RTG are ranked among the top 10 in the world or are gold medal prospects.

“In RTG, they (athletes) have basic support from Podium which we give to all who have qualified for the Olympics.

“But for RTG we look into providing top-up services which can strengthen their chances to win gold,” she told a press conference after the National Youth Consultative Council meeting at the International Youth Centre in Cheras here today.

Hannah said the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) was always open to meeting any athletes who have qualified for the Olympics, including women's road cyclist Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir.

“Our doors are always open and sports associations know that they have access to NSC. It is difficult for me to respond each time an athlete qualifies for the Olympics as the qualification process is ongoing. But we always try our best to meet (athletes),” she said.

Nur Aisyah today became the country's first women's road racer to qualify for the Olympics after the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) awarded her a slot for Paris 2024 based on her ranking and consistent performance.

On the implementation of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) contributions for Podium athletes, Hannah said this is the most basic protection for athletes.

“The NSC director-general is working out the details with EPF and Perkeso. An engagement session was held yesterday and I believe we are committed to implementing this protection beginning next January,” she said.

On another matter, Hannah said KBS and NSC were reviewing the salary scheme for national coaches to make it more attractive, including to lure back Malaysian coaches now serving overseas.

“I believe they will give priority to their own country if the scheme is more attractive. We have lost many coaches, especially in gymnastics, to Singapore,” she said. -Bernama