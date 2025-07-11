Harimau Malaya aims for top 100 FIFA ranking, says Zainal

KUALA LUMPUR: National football legend Datuk Zainal Abidin Hassan is optimistic that the Harimau Malaya squad can achieve a top 100 FIFA ranking in the coming years. Speaking after the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and Bank Islam strategic partnership signing ceremony, Zainal credited Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail for sparking a revival in Malaysian football.

“Alhamdulillah, this is a proud achievement for the Malaysian footballing fraternity. We pray that the Harimau Malaya squad can continue to improve their world ranking,“ said Zainal, who serves as FAM Competitions Committee deputy chairman. He stressed the importance of sustained support for the national team, which has struggled internationally for years.

The Harimau Malaya recently climbed six spots to 125th in FIFA’s latest rankings, matching their best position from February 2006. Strong performances, including a 1-1 draw with Cape Verde and a 4-0 victory over Vietnam in Asian Cup qualifiers, contributed to the rise. Thailand remains Southeast Asia’s highest-ranked team at 102nd, followed by Vietnam (113th) and Indonesia (118th).

FAM Marketing and Sponsorship Committee deputy chairman CP Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri praised Bank Islam’s long-term commitment, noting their partnership since 2013. “This collaboration strengthens football development and inspires a sustainable ecosystem,“ he said. Bank Islam’s Mizan Masram expressed gratitude for the renewed two-year agreement, reinforcing their role in national football growth. - Bernama