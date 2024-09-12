Head coach Vicente unhappy with draw against Cambodia

PHNOM PENH: Malaysia’s head coach Pau Marti Vicente expressed his disappointment after the national team drew 2-2 with Cambodia in the opening match of the 2024 ASEAN Cup here today.

“Quite balance performance overall. I’’m satisfied with our players’ commitment, but it was disappointing to concede second goal in set pieces.

“Honestly, I expected a tense game, (especially) playing in front of a home crowd and a full stadium. But they managed well and scored two goals,” Vicente told a post-game press conference.

The positive side of the game, said the coach, was the team managed to equalise and maintain the momentum until the end of the match.

“Our target is to win every game but winning an away game is difficult. Cambodia had a well-structured game, they had speed and quality,” he added.

Malaysian player Fergus Tierney, who plays for Chonburi FC, shared his disappointment at not securing full points.

“For me, one point is like losing a game but we need to win the next match against Timor-Leste.

“We could have done better but overall we did not do too bad. They (Cambodia) played well and it was a tough game and we didn’t expect it,” he said.