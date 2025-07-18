NATIONAL swimming ace Khiew Hoe Yean carved out a historic milestone by clinching the silver medal in the men’s 400-metre freestyle at the 2025 World University Games (WUG) in Berlin tonight (early Friday morning Malaysian time).

In a thrilling final at the Schwimm-und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark, Hoe Yean broke his own national record of 3 minutes 48.36 seconds by clocking 3:47.38s, thus delivering Malaysia’s first medal at this edition of the Games.

The 22-year-old was in brilliant form, unleashing a powerful surge in the final 50 metres to overtake American swimmer Ryan James Erisman Jr, who had to settle for bronze with a time of 3:47.52s. The gold went to Nikolai Kolesnikov, representing Individual Neutral Athletes, who touched home in 3:46.66s.

Hoe Yean’s achievement also ended Malaysia’s 34-year medal drought in swimming at the WUG, the last being Jeffrey Ong’s silver in the men’s 1,500m freestyle at the 1991 Sheffield Games.

Hoe Yean described the silver medal as a significant milestone and a form of redemption after failing to qualify for the final in the same event at the previous edition in Chengdu, China.

“It was great. After missing out on the final three years ago, standing on the podium now feels like a huge achievement and redemption for me.

“I’m really happy, it’s a new PB (personal best) and NR (national record) as well. I’m hyped about what’s coming tomorrow and the days ahead,” said the two-time SEA Games gold medallist after the race.

Hoe Yean is scheduled to continue his campaign in the men’s 200m freestyle tomorrow, followed by the 200m backstroke next Tuesday - BERNAMA