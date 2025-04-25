KUALA LUMPUR: National singles coaching director Kenneth Jonassen believes that a humble approach and strong self-belief are essential as Malaysia gear up to face France in their opening tie of the 2025 Sudirman Cup which will kick off this Sunday in Xiamen, China.

Speaking ahead of the mixed team event, Jonassen emphasised the importance of mental focus, especially in a team setting where anything can happen.

“Whenever you’re playing a team event, it’s about being humble, regardless of the occasion. At the same time, you need to have strong belief in yourself,” he said in an audio recording shared to the media today.

With a few days remaining before the event, Jonassen said the coaching team is now turning its attention towards more individualised preparation for key players.

“We’re in a good place, and now we will start tailoring training more specifically for our core players so they’re ready to perform,” he added.

Malaysia are looking to make a strong start in their Group D campaign when they take on France, with the tie expected to set the tone for their quest in the prestigious biennial tournament.

Malaysia will be strengthened by the presence of senior and experienced players namely world number two Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, 2025 Asian Badminton Championships champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun (men’s doubles); Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie and Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei (mixed doubles) as well as Pearly Tan with M. Thinaah (women’s doubles).

Other players include Justin Hoh (men’s singles); K. Letshanaa (women’s singles); Go Pei Kee-Carmen Ting (women’s doubles); as well as Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin (mixed doubles).

Malaysia, drawn in Group C, will open their campaign against France (April 28) followed by Australia (April 29) and third seed Japan (May 1).

Only the top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Malaysia’s best achievement in the Sudirman Cup is reaching the semi-finals three times, namely in 2009, 2021 and 2023 editions.