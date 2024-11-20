‘I have left a legacy’: Nadal retires from tennis

RAFAEL Nadal said he has left both a sporting and personal legacy after retiring from professional tennis on Tuesday at the Davis Cup.

The 38-year-old was beaten in the opening singles rubber of the quarter-finals as Netherlands defeated Spain 2-1 to reach the final four.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam winner, enjoyed a glittering and historic career over the past 23 years.

“I leave with the peace of mind that I have left a legacy, which I really feel is not just a sporting one but a personal one,“ Nadal told fans in Malaga in a speech during a ceremony to honour his retirement.

“I understand that the love I have received, if it was just for what happened on the court, would not be the same.”

Nadal paid credit to many who have helped him along the way, including his uncle Toni Nadal, who coached him as a child and for a large part of his career.

“The titles, the numbers are there, so people probably know that, but the way that I would like to be remembered more is like a good person, from a small village in Mallorca,“ continued Nadal.

“I had the luck that I had my uncle that was a tennis coach in my village when I was a very, very small kid, and a great family that supports me in every moment...

“I just want to be remembered as a good person, a kid that followed their dreams and achieved (even) more than what I had dreamed.”

Nadal was celebrated with a video montage on the many screens around the Martin Carpena arena in Malaga where over 10,000 fans saw his career come to a close.

Former rival Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Serena Williams and other tennis greats left messages in the video, alongside former Spanish football stars including Raul and Andres Iniesta, who retired from playing in October.

“I leave the world of professional tennis having encountered many good friends along the way,“ said Nadal in his emotional speech.

The Spaniard said he hoped to be a “good ambassador” for tennis in the years to come and was not afraid to begin his retirement.

“I am calm because I have received an education to take on what is coming next,“ he explained.

“I have a great family around me who help me with everything that I need every day.”

‘Eternal’

After Nadal lost to Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (7/0), 6-3 to force a doubles decider.

Van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof secured a 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3) victory over Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers to bring the curtain down on Nadal’s career.

World number three Alcaraz, 21, is one of the game’s brightest talents and a player some hope can become Nadal’s heir.

“His legacy is going to be eternal,“ Alcaraz told reporters.

“He has been great for tennis, for the sport in general, it is difficult -- at least for me -- to feel that I should continue the legacy that he has left.

“It is difficult, almost impossible, I will just try to do my best, right now it’s time to say great things about Rafa...

“It is just great to have had Rafa in tennis, in Spain and in my life.”

Nadal fought hard in his final match in front of huge home support but ultimately came up short.

“He gave everything he had in the tank, all of his energy... it’s sad to see him go but we have to accept it,“ added Alcaraz.

Spain’s Davis Cup captain David Ferrer also paid tribute to Nadal.

“There are people who will be remembered for their achievements in life, others until the end of their days, and others eternally,“ said Ferrer.

“You will be remembered eternally.”

Nadal thanked fans in Spain in his speech but also around the rest of the world where he found many admirers.

In Paris, where he won a record 14 French Open titles and earned the nickname the ‘King of Clay’, his image was projected onto the night sky in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“I am crying as we speak... Rafael Nadal... What an absolute icon of sport period! There will never be another one like Rafa!” wrote former world number one Boris Becker on social media platform X.

