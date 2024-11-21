Avanade launches AI services to accelerate growth for Malaysia, SEA mid-market organisations

KUALA LUMPUR: Avanade, a leading Microsoft solutions provider, launched 7 new Microsoft-powered artificial intelligence (AI) services tailored for mid-market organisations in Malaysia and across the Asia Pacific.

In Malaysia, Avanade has been instrumental in promoting AI adoption, marked by the launch of Southeast Asia’s first generative AI lab in Kuala Lumpur last year and the establishment of its Digital Innovation Studio at the Tun Razak Exchange.

Avanade said in a statement that mid-market organisations are poised to gain the most from AI but are often constrained by limited resources and strategic guidance to fully maximise the technology.

The company’s research reveals that 84% of mid-market business leaders in Asia Pacific feel at risk of losing their competitive edge without rapid AI adoption, and 95% have accelerated legacy modernisation plans due to AI.

Despite this eagerness, challenges such as limited resources and the need for strategic direction persist, Avanade said.

To address these challenges, Avanade’s new services combine its industry expertise with Microsoft’s secure, AI-powered platforms, providing enterprise-grade innovation scaled to the needs of mid-market organisations.

The new services encompass a range of AI-driven solutions designed to enhance business operations and innovation.

These include tools to accelerate revenue generation through AI-powered sales strategies, support for risk-reduced cloud migration to Microsoft Azure, and the development of scalable, secure AI applications tailored to business needs.

Additionally, businesses can transform operations with Microsoft 365 Copilot, modernize ERP platforms for smarter decision-making, and unify data ecosystems to overcome legacy limitations.

The services also include advanced AI-driven security tools to fortify organisations further to stay ahead of cyber threats.

By integrating these cutting-edge solutions, businesses can optimise costs, drive growth, and unlock new value streams while maintaining robust protection against evolving challenges.

Avanade president (Asia Pacific) Bhavya Kapoor said there is a deep pool of mid-market organisations eager to leverage Microsoft technologies like cloud, data and AI.

“As a dedicated Microsoft partner, we are committed to empowering these organisations to unleash their potential and drive economic growth in the region,” he added.

Meanwhile, Microsoft corporate vice president of small, medium and corporate (Asia) Rachel Bondi described the mid-market sector as forming the backbone of Malaysia’s and the region’s fast-growing economies.

“Our partnership with Avanade is crucial in helping mid-market businesses adopt AI-powered solutions at speed and scale, ensuring the region remains at the forefront of innovation and growth in the global economy,“ she said.