Inoue dismisses Akhmadaliev’s taunts ahead of world title defence

UNDISPUTED super-bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue acknowledged Murodjon Akhmadaliev’s power but stated the Uzbek challenger “missed the target” with claims of being the superior overall boxer.

Japan’s undefeated Inoue faces one of his most dangerous career opponents when he defends all four belts against Akhmadaliev on September 14.

The 30-year-old Uzbek won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics before launching a professional career that included holding the WBA and IBF super-bantamweight world titles between 2020 and 2023.

Akhmadaliev, with only one professional loss in fifteen bouts, told Japanese reporters this week that he considered himself a better overall fighter than Inoue.

“I saw that comment but I think he’s missed the target a little there,“ Inoue told reporters during an open workout at his Yokohama gym.

“I definitely don’t think I’m inferior in terms of overall strength.”

Inoue added that Akhmadaliev’s physicality and power represented his only intimidating qualities.

The Japanese champion stopped American Ramon Cardenas in the eighth round during his previous bout in Las Vegas, marking his first fight outside Japan in four years.

Inoue suffered only the second knockdown of his career during that fight but recovered to stop Cardenas.

This victory represented Inoue’s fourth title defence since becoming undisputed super-bantamweight champion and his second this year after knocking out South Korea’s Kim Ye-joon in January.

Akhmadaliev defeated Mexico’s Luis Castillo in May to earn his title shot.

“The theme I have in mind for this fight is to win in whatever way I can,“ said the 32-year-old Inoue.

“I’m not insisting that I win by KO -- my only goal is to win.” – AFP