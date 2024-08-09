Inspired Hirata goes back-to-back after surviving charge by Smyth

KENSEI HIRATA, in the form of his life, won the Shinhan Donghae Open today to make it two wins in two weeks after a fantastic final day duel with Travis Smyth.

Japan’s Hirata won the Fujisankei Classic on the Japan Golf Tour last weekend and was once again in winning form this week in an event tri-sanctioned by the Asian, Japan and Korean Tours.

He closed with a blazing six-under-par 66, for a staggering tournament total of 22-under, here at Ocean Course at Club72 near Incheon International Airport, to win by one shot from Smyth. Australian Smyth fired a spectacular 64 – after an astonishing eight birdies and one par on the outward half.

Japan’s Kosuke Suzuki, who started the day sharing the lead with Hirata, fired a 70, to take third place, three behind Smyth.

Korean Minkyu Kim, winner of this year’s Kolon Korea Open, carded a 68, for fourth place, one shot back.

“Early on in the round I did not think I would win, so this is a surprise and honour,” said Hirata, who becomes the fourth player from his country to win this event.

“I have just won; it has not sunk in yet. I tried to play my own game. Even if I had looked at the leaderboard and seen Travis playing well I would have focused on that I was doing. I shot 62 yesterday, it’s hard to follow that up, but to be honest I did not think about that round.

“This now gives me a huge chance to play on the global stage with cards now in Japan, Korea and Asia. I have only played in Japan.”

The 23-year-old from Osaka revealed that his grandparents lived in Korea and have Korean heritage and said: “Perhaps that’s why I won here in Korea.”

He began today three ahead, along with Suzuki, and was tied at the turn with Smyth, playing in the group ahead.

Smyth had caught him thanks to starting, sensationally, with seven successive birdies, a par on eight, and another birdie on nine. It was one of the finest nines ever seen on the Asian Tour, but as preferred lies were played it couldn’t stand officially.

Hirata kept pace by making an eagle, and three birdies, and also not dropping a shot.

It was stunning golf played in front of the thronging galleries so typical of this event, on a hot sunny day.

On the second half, Hirata pulled away by moving one ahead when he made birdie on 11 and two ahead with birdie on 13. Another birdie on 15 meant he was three in front and cruising to victory.

In an all together different back nine Smyth made nine straight pars and was unable to close the gap on the Japanese leader, who made the contest closer when he dropped his only shots of the day on 16 and 18.

Smyth was looking to win for second time on the Asian Tour and moved from 11th to sixth on the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

“Bittersweet, after shooting eight under, but not winning,” said the 29-year-old from Sydney.

“Seven under yesterday and then eight under today; amazing weekend. To fall one short sucks a bit, but my game is in a good spot; I think I am pretty close. I am just proud of the way I played.”

“The front nine, I honestly don’t know. Obviously, everything went my way. I do have the ability to hit good shots but to hit so many good shots in the space of nine holes is pretty amazing. The front nine is pretty gettable. If you drive it in play you have a lot of wedges, whereas the back was a little bit tougher. It was amazing, it was good shot after good shot.

“Never had seven birdies in a row, that’s another PB of mine.”

It’s great preparation for the Australian as next up on the Asian Tour is the Yeangder TPC in Chinese-Taipei in two weeks time, the event he won two years ago.

Scores after round 4 of the Shinhan Donghae Open, being played at Ocean Course at Club72 - a par-72, 7,204-yard course (am - denotes amateur):

266 - Kensei Hirata (JPN) 71-67-62-66.

267 - Travis Smyth (AUS) 68-70-65-64.

270 - Kosuke Suzuki (JPN) 67-64-69-70.

271 - Minkyu Kim (KOR) 67-70-66-68.

272 - Tomoharu Otsuki (JPN) 69-68-69-66, Tomoyo Ikemura (JPN) 65-71-67-69, Mikumu Horikawa (JPN) 72-65-66-69.

273 - Junghwan Lee (KOR) 72-69-65-67.

274 - Lee Chieh-po (TPE) 70-68-70-66, Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 68-68-71-67, Daijiro Izumida (JPN) 72-65-69-68, Takahiro Hataji (JPN) 70-69-67-68.

275 - Hanbyeol Kim (KOR) 69-68-71-67, Kyungnam Kang (KOR) 67-69-72-67, Kazuki Higa (JPN) 70-70-68-67, Taeho Kim (KOR) 71-68-70-66, Ian Snyman (RSA) 70-68-69-68, Galam Jeon (KOR) 69-65-72-69, Taiki Yoshida (JPN) 68-68-70-69.

276 - Yubin Jang (KOR) 71-67-70-68, Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA) 66-73-70-67, Younghan Song (KOR) 68-69-70-69, Seonghyeon Jeon (KOR) 69-69-69-69, Ryo Ishikawa (JPN) 68-69-73-66, Dongmin Lee (KOR) 72-67-68-69, Riki Kawamoto (JPN) 68-70-68-70, Sangpil Yoon (KOR) 70-67-68-71, Chanmin Jung (KOR) 68-71-63-74.

277 - Naoyuki Kataoka (JPN) 68-67-73-69, Shaun Norris (RSA) 68-69-70-70, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA) 72-68-67-70, Taiga Nagano (JPN) 70-68-68-71, Yujiro Ohori (JPN) 69-68-68-72, Nitithorn Thippong (THA) 70-71-72-64.

278 - Hanmil Jung (KOR) 67-71-70-70, Seunghyuk Kim (KOR) 70-67-72-69, Shintaro Kobayashi (JPN) 73-68-68-69, Yosuke Tsukada (JPN) 68-71-71-68, Yongjun Bae (KOR) 68-70-73-67.

279 - Sihwan Kim (USA) 72-67-69-71, Yusaku Hosono (JPN) 72-66-70-71, Kyongjun Moon (KOR) 68-73-66-72, Takashi Ogiso (JPN) 71-68-71-69, Shunya Takeyasu (JPN) 73-67-70-69, Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 69-71-67-72, Sarit Suwannarut (THA) 72-69-69-69, Sungho Yun (KOR) 72-67-68-72, Koshiro Maeda (JPN) 71-70-69-69, Yosuke Asaji (JPN) 71-70-69-69, Dongmin Kim (KOR) 70-68-73-68, Brad Kennedy (AUS) 69-65-71-74, Jaekyeong Lee (KOR) 71-68-74-66.

280 - Gyumin Lee (KOR) 68-73-68-71, Poom Saksansin (THA) 72-68-70-70, Gunn Charoenkul (THA) 70-71-69-70, Jaewoong Eom (KOR) 65-70-71-74, Jinho Choi (KOR) 71-68-72-69, Junggon Hwang (KOR) 70-70-73-67.

281 - Seungtaek Lee (KOR) 71-69-68-73, Yusaku Miyazato (JPN) 71-68-70-72, Sanghee Lee (KOR) 74-65-71-71.

282 - Taehoon Ok (KOR) 70-68-72-72.

283 - Wooyoung Cho (KOR) 71-67-74-71.

284 - Seungbin Choi (KOR) 69-71-71-73, Bio Kim (KOR) 70-70-74-70.

285 - Chang Wei-lun (TPE) 70-69-72-74, Richard T. Lee (CAN) 69-71-71-74.

286 - Todd Baek (USA) 71-66-75-74.