Jack Draper withdraws from US Open with arm injury before second round

BRITISH fifth seed Jack Draper has withdrawn from the US Open ahead of his second-round match due to a persistent arm injury.

Draper reached the semi-finals in New York last year but missed the warm-up events in Toronto and Cincinnati while nursing an injury to his left arm.

The 23-year-old beat Argentine qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez in four sets in the opening round on Monday but withdrew before he was scheduled to face Belgium’s Zizou Bergs.

“Hi guys, I’m sorry to say I’ll be withdrawing from the US Open,“ Draper wrote on social media.

“I tried my very best to be here and give myself every chance to play but the discomfort in my arm has become too much and I have to do what is right and look after myself.”

Draper lost in the second round of Wimbledon last month to former US Open champion Marin Cilic. – AFP