Japan Open crucial test for Malaysia badminton stars ahead of World Championships

DOUBLES coaching director Rexy Mainaky has challenged national players to give their best at next week’s Japan Open to build their confidence for the World Championships 2025 to be held in August.

He said the Japan Open, a Super 750 event, has attracted the world’s elite players and would be a good venue for players to gauge their preparedness for the world meet.

“We can see that so far, no top-level players have withdrawn from the tournament. People say this is a kind of benchmark for every country before the World Championships,” he said.

Rexy said that judging from Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik’s recent form, the pair should do well in Japan.

“But we can say everyone is targeting them now. If they can maintain their momentum, they can get good results,” he told reporters at the Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara today.

Among the players set to compete at the Japan Open are Badminton Association of Malaysia’s top men’s pairs Aaron-Wooi Yik and Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, as well as the country’s top women’s pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah.

Earlier, national men’s doubles head coach Herry Iman Pierngadi had challenged his charges to win a title either at the Japan Open or the China Open.

Commenting on the Japan Open draw, Rexy said it is inevitable that sometimes Malaysians could be pitted against another pair or player from their own country in the opening round.

He said that regardless of their opponents, players should be physically and mentally prepared, as the competition is now more intense.

“Nowadays, it’s not just BAM players — there are also professional players. So, early-round matchups between Malaysians at big tournaments like this are inevitable. It’s not an excuse but rather a challenge that must be faced with the right mindset,” he said.

One of the Malaysia vs Malaysia clashes will feature professional pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi taking on Aaron-Wooi Yik. - Bernama