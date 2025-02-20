Jeeno wins Saudi Ladies International

ATTHAYA ‘JEENO’ THITIKUL raced to a runaway victory at the PIF Saudi Ladies International, securing her 17th professional win with a final round of 69 to finish 16-under par.

The prodigious Thai, who celebrates her 22nd birthday on Thursday, follows her compatriot Patty Tavatanakit who picked up the winner’s cheque as part of the US$5 million Saudi’s flagship women’s golf tournament in 2024.

The event marked Atthaya’s first start of the season. “It’s the best present I’ve ever received in my life! To be honest, I didn’t think I’d be able to win my first event of the year because after a long off-season without playing tournaments, you need to adjust a little bit on the course,” said Atthaya, winner of the inaugural Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific in 2018.

“But winning here is a huge advantage. We can take this form and carry on the good things that happened here. More than anything, I think my team will be proud because we’ve worked really hard in the off-season, always trying to get better. Having a win here means we’re moving in the right direction,” she added.

Boasting an historic US$5 million prize fund, PIF Saudi Ladies International matches the men’s equivalent, the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisors (played on the Asian Tour,) and represents the highest non-Major purse on the Ladies European Tour (LET), illustrating Golf Saudi and PIF’s aligned commitment to enabling and advancing women in the game.

Atthaya said: “I think Golf Saudi and PIF have done so much to elevate women’s golf and grow the game. I really appreciate how they see the potential in women’s golf and continue investing in it. The women’s game really needs this kind of support to keep growing, especially for the next generation.

“Hopefully, more fans will watch, whether on TV or coming out here in person. Saudi has done a really good job organising a big event and bringing in top players to compete, which is great for women’s golf.”

Atthaya started the final day at Riyadh Golf Club with a three-shot lead, which she extended by notching up four birdies in her first 10 holes, giving her a five-shot advantage with eight to play.

The world number four would give just one shot back to the field over these holes, which proved too good for closest competitors Lee So-mi of Korea, whose two-under 70 gave her solo second, and England’s Annabell Fuller who recovered after a three-over front-nine to finish with a one-over 73 and leave her alone in third place.

The 22-year-old Fuller, who pocketed US$270,000 from the PIF Saudi Ladies International, said: “I was saying to my parents last week, this kind of tournament is life-changing. Golf isn’t cheap, and neither is traveling, so having the opportunity to earn at this level is huge. It really helps make a career in the game more sustainable.

“It was awesome to play next to her [Jeeno Thitikul] and watch her game. She’s so good. Even when she made a mistake, seeing how she recovered was incredible. Her short game is just next level, and she always managed to get out of tough spots so well.”

A new two-day team format was introduced to the tournament this year to heighten the drama and increase prize-winning potential. Korean Lee So-mi captained her team to a two-shot victory.