THEY call Hoi An the city of lanterns and it was Jeneath Wong who shone brightest en route to winning the seventh edition of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) championship.

With a skilful and courageous display of front-running, the 20-year-old wrote her name into the record books as the first Malaysian winner of the region’s pre-eminent women’s amateur championship.

Three shots clear of the field overnight, Wong illuminated Hoiana Shores Golf Club with an unflustered closing round of three-under-par 68 – her fourth successive sub-70 return over the links-style layout.

After a tense and intriguing battle with Korean playing partners Soomin Oh and Sumin Hong that went right down to the wire, it was the diminutive Malaysian who was walking tallest.

Tied at the top with World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®) number nine Oh with two holes remaining, two-time All-American Wong, who is in her third year at Pepperdine University in California and is nicknamed ‘Pocket Dynamite’, found another gear.

With Oh and Hong within birdie range at the par-3 17th, Wong launched a stunning seven-iron that came within inches of a hole-in-one, a tap-in birdie enabling her to regain a one-stroke lead to take to the par-5 last hole.

While Oh made the green in two and had a 35-foot putt for eagle, Wong was 40 yards short of the putting surface. From there she struck a precise pitch for her third shot, her ball coming to rest four feet below the hole.

After watching Oh’s attempt for a three slip agonisingly past the cup, Wong coolly slotted home her birdie putt to set the seal on one of the finest-ever performances by a Malaysian amateur.

Having been embraced by her local caddie, Wong was then engulfed by her Malaysian team-mates and members of the Australian team with whom she grew up, having moved to Melbourne, Victoria when aged ten.

With rounds of 65, 69, 64 and 68 at Hoiana Shores, Wong’s 72-hole aggregate of 18-under 266 was the lowest winning total in WAAP history, surpassing the 270 total of Chinese Taipei’s Chun-wei Wu in Thailand last year. Over the course of the four days in Vietnam, Wong made 24 birdies against just four bogeys and one double-bogey.

Wong, 123rd in the latest WAGR® standings, also became the first non-teenager to win the region’s most prestigious women’s amateur title. Wu was previously the eldest winner at 19 years, two months and five days.

“It’s unreal. I’m in shock,” said Wong, who received the Rae-Vadee T. Suwan champion’s medal and earns places in three major championships in 2025 – the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales, The Chevron Championship in Texas and Amundi Evian Championship in France.

“It’s really exciting, giving me the experience to play in those top LPGA tournaments that I want to play in the future,” said Wong, who joins Thais Jeeno Thitikul and Eila Galitsky, Japanese Yuka Yasuda and Mizuki Hashimoto, and Chinese Taipei’s Ting-Hsuan Huang and Wu on the WAAP roll of honour.

Wong already has considerable top-level experience having competed in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2023, also reaching the match play stages of The 120th Women’s Amateur, US Women’s Amateur and US Girls’ Junior that year.

As well as having won the Women’s Australian Master of the Amateurs in 2022 and the Australian Girls’ Amateur in both 2021 and 2022, Wong’s impressive curriculum vitae includes an individual bronze and team silver medal with Malaysia at the 2022 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Vietnam.

Oh, the 16-year-old who was the top-rated player in the field following the retirement through injury of WAGR® number four Rianne Malixi of the Philippines on Thursday, was one of seven players to return a closing 66.

In her case it was one too many to force a play-off as she finished on 17-under-par 267. She said, “I’m not going to lie, of course I’m a bit disappointed. But it doesn’t mean my game was disappointing. I played very well. I’m proud of my game and myself.”

Hong, the half-way leader, appeared to have played her way out of contention before making birdies at 13, 14 and 16 to move within one. Pars at the final two holes meant she carded a 68 and had to settle for third place on 15-under-par 269.

Fellow Korean Yunseo Yang and Australian Jazy Roberts tied for fourth on 270. They were among those who matched Oh’s 66, along with Ying Xu who ended alone in sixth place on 271, the leading player from China.

Chuc An Le signed off with a one-under-par 70 to underline her standing as Vietnam’s number one female amateur golfer. Her four-day total of 284 meant she finished in a share of 30th place, comfortably bettering the previous best performance from a Vietnamese player in the WAAP, the 51st spot posted by Xuan Khue Minh Doan in 2023.

Developed by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) and The R&A to nurture talent and provide a pathway for the region’s elite women amateurs to the international stage, the WAAP provides the champion with life-changing opportunities.

As well as being invited to compete in the AIG Women’s Open, Amundi Evian Championship and The Chevron Championship, Wong will gain entry to the Hana Financial Group Championship, ISPS Handa Australian Open, The 122nd Women’s Amateur Championship and, by tradition, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The R&A and APGC are supported by championship event partners that share their commitment to developing golf in the Asia-Pacific. The Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championship is proudly supported by Rolex, ISPS Handa, Hoiana Shores Golf Club, Samsung, Hana Financial Group, Nippon Kabaya Ohayo Holdings, New World Hoiana Hotel, Peter Millar, G Link Logistics and Titleist.

