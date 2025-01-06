JOHOR Motorsports Racing (JMR) secured podium finishes in the fith and sixth rounds of the GT World Challenge Asia in Buriram, Thailand today.

The results also bring Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim to the top of the championship driver point standings with a 62-point lead at the midway point of the season.

Tunku Abdul Rahman and teammate Ben Green took off to a brilliant start for JMR, with Green setting a scorching qualifying lap around the 4.5 kilometres (km) Chang International Circuit to claim pole position for Sunday’s race.

Green set the scene for the duo as he put on a consistent performance and a clean race before handing the #99 car to Tunku Abdul Rahman.

His Highness then sealed a near-perfect weekend, having already raced to a hard- fought second-place result in Saturday’s chaotic fifth round.

Commenting on the race, Tunku Abdul Rahman said he was glad to have finished the race at the front of the pack.

“I feel like I got some redemption from Indonesia and hopefully we can continue fighting for this points’ lead. I really enjoyed this weekend and I couldn’t ask for more.

Meanwhile, JMR’s Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim and teammate Jordan Love faced a contrasting fortune as they had to retire the number 66 car after experiencing rear brake failure halfway through the race.

Rounds seven and eight of the GT World Challenge Asia will be held at the Fuji International Speedway in Japan from July 11-13.