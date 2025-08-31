PRINCE ABU BAKAR IBRAHIM made good progress early once he entered the fray, quickly diving the 66 car into P2 then driving consistent laps to finish a well-deserved runner-up performance.

Having stood on the podium at the previous round at Fuji, Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim is enjoying some late-season form as the championship heads to the final rounds at a new Beijing street circuit next month.

Sunday proved a disappointing day for the car 99 pairing of His Highness Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Tunku Panglima of Johor (HH Prince Jefri Ibrahim) and English pro driver Ben Green.