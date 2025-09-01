RM100 SARA aid sees overwhelming response with RM50 million spent in one day

KUALA LUMPUR: Approximately 850,000 Malaysians spent more than RM50 million on the first day of the RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah one-off aid rollout as of 9.30pm, last night.

The Finance Ministry (MOF) stated that the overwhelming response from SARA recipients caused a sudden surge in transactions.

This resulted in significant slowdowns at several locations within the payment terminal system operated through the MyKasih network.

The ministry confirmed that despite the system running more slowly, transactions were still being received and processed.

“The Finance Ministry and MyKasih have taken steps to boost system capacity to ensure that beginning tomorrow, September 1, 2025, people can continue making purchases through SARA smoothly and without disruption,” the statement read.

“To ensure system stability and readiness for continued SARA transactions on September 1, MyKasih will be carrying out system maintenance tonight,” the ministry added.

The ministry also apologised for any inconvenience caused and assured close monitoring of the initiative to ensure smooth implementation.

According to the statement, today’s transaction volume far exceeded the usual average of about 600,000 daily transactions handled until August 30 this year.

“The Finance Ministry also wishes to remind that the RM100 SARA one-off aid remains valid until December 31, 2025 and can be used at more than 7,300 registered retail outlets nationwide,” the statement concluded.

The RM100 SARA one-off aid is credited into MyKad for over 22 million Malaysians aged 18 and above. – Bernama