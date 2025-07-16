Jorge Jesus named new Al Nassr coach to partner with Ronaldo

PORTUGUESE football manager Jorge Jesus has been officially appointed as the new head coach of Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

The club confirmed the news on social media, stating, “It’s official: Mr. Jorge Jesus is the new Head Coach of Al Nassr.”

Jesus, 70, returns to Saudi football after being dismissed by Al Hilal in May following their Asian Champions League semi-final defeat. His previous stint with Al Hilal began in 2023, marking his second spell with the club.

With a managerial career spanning Portugal, Brazil, and Turkey, Jesus brings extensive experience to Al Nassr. His most notable roles include managing Benfica and Sporting Lisbon in his home country.

The appointment comes shortly after Cristiano Ronaldo extended his stay with Al Nassr, signing a new two-year deal in June. Despite being the league’s top scorer last season with 25 goals, Ronaldo has yet to secure a major trophy with the club. Al Nassr also fell short in the Asian Champions League semi-finals, adding pressure for success under Jesus. - AFP