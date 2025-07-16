Fishermen call for stone seawall to restore water quality at Teluk Nipah

SUNGAI PETANI: Fishermen in Kampung Teluk Nipah, Kota Kuala Muda, have urged authorities to build a stone seawall along 200 metres of coastline to curb erosion and restore seawater quality, which has turned reddish due to earlier soil dumping.

Abdul Halim Hasan, 66, said the water was once clear and popular for beach recreation and shellfish gathering, but has been discoloured since the area was filled with hill soil during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period over four years ago.

“The soil contained red-coloured stones, locally known as ‘batu kawi’. When waves crash into the area, the particles are stirred up, turning the water reddish,” he told Bernama.

Although the reclamation was halted following intervention by the authorities, Abdul Halim said the damage continues as the exposed soil is still being eroded by waves.

He added the pollution has also caused a significant decline in marine life, with shellfish nearly disappearing and fish catches dropping sharply.

Zamri Shuib, 55, said daily catches have become barely enough to cover operating costs, with many species such as Korean shrimp and gelama fish now rare.

“Some days we make around RM100 and that’s before deducting fuel, nets and labour. Sometimes we have to go 10 kilometres offshore just to get a modest catch, and even then, we’re competing with large trawlers and drag nets. A stone barrier could help restore the area,” he said.

Zamri acknowledged that a concrete seawall might be costly but suggested that at minimum, a rock cage or gabion wall could help stabilise the shoreline and reduce sediment pollution.

Md Nazri Yahya, 57, added that erratic weather and the monsoon season from June to September further threaten the fishermen’s livelihoods.

“Previously, we could fish close to shore. Now the sea near the coast is dead. Around 50 to 60 small-scale fishermen depend on this area, and our income is falling fast,” he said.

He urged the government to act quickly, warning that prolonged inaction could permanently damage the local marine ecosystem.

Yesterday, the Penang Consumers Association (CAP) also called on authorities to take urgent action to address erosion in Teluk Nipah, including building shoreline protection structures.

CAP said the issue, stemming from uncontrolled hill clearing and soil dumping, has persisted for over four years without effective intervention.