Josue the hero as KL City fight back for win over Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR: Skipper Paulo Josue bagged a brace to inspire Kuala Lumpur City (KL City) FC to a 3-1 come-from-behind win over Kelantan Darul Naim (KDN) FC in their Super League match at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras tonight.

After a dour first half, the match came to life after the break and it was visitors KDN FC who shot ahead through Washington Brendao in the 57th minute.

But their joy was shortlived as Nicolas Ryan Swirad equalised for the City Boys seven minutes later.

KL City then made a few substitutions and it proved to be a masterstroke, with Josue stealing the show with two goals in the 80th minute and in injury time for a convincing home win.