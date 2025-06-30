Sabah assemblymen and businessman face corruption charges in mining scandal

KOTA KINABALU: Two Sabah assemblymen and a businessman are set to face charges in the Sessions Court today over alleged corruption linked to mineral mining licensing in the state.

The trio will be charged under Section 16(b)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 for offering bribes, as well as Section 16(a)(A) for receiving bribes.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed on June 18 the arrest of a state assemblyman and a businessman suspected of involvement in bribery amounting to around RM200,000.

Sources revealed the assemblyman, in his 60s, and the businessman, in his 30s, allegedly committed the offences between 2023 and 2024.

On June 23, Azam announced the arrest of another assemblyman, believed to have solicited and received approximately RM150,000 in bribes related to the same case.

The second suspect, in his 40s and holding an assistant minister position, is also accused of offences spanning 2023 to 2024.

The businessman was released on RM100,000 bail with two sureties, while the two assemblymen were granted RM50,000 bail each with one surety after their statements were recorded.