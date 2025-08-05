Kai Wun targets third title to boost World Tour Finals bid

TEE KAI WUN is determined to secure a third title with doubles partner Man Wei Chong to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals. The pair, currently ranked seventh globally, have already claimed victories at the Indonesia Masters and Malaysia Masters this season.

Kai Wun emphasised the importance of maintaining focus ahead of their next challenge—the World Championships in Paris from August 25 to 31. “We’ll definitely fight for the World Championships because everyone wants to play in such a big tournament. But it’s not just about that; this year, we’re targeting a spot in the World Tour Finals, so every tournament matters,“ he said after a training session.

Despite their high ranking, Kai Wun acknowledged the tough competition ahead. “Being in the top eight means we could face a top-four seed as early as the quarter-finals. Anyone in the top 10 can win, but our goal is to bring back a medal,“ he added. - Bernama