KBS awaits Johor govt official confirmation as 2027 SEA Games host

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is awaiting the official confirmation from the Johor state government as a co-organiser of the 2027 SEA Games for football.

Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh described the southern state as the most suitable venue for organising football, with complete facilities of international standard.

“It is interesting for Johor because they have world-class football facilities. This is the pride of the country. Johor can join KBS in hosting football in the 2027 SEA Games.

“We have to wait for the statement from the Johor Exco while they are waiting for the consent of the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail to host the sport, namely football, for the biennial sports games,“ she told reporters after flagging off the Railway to See Malaysia Fun Run 2024 at the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) headquarters here today.

On Wednesday, the Johor Youth and Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman, Mohd Hairi Mad Shah announced Johor’s intention to host football and is awaiting the consent of Tunku Mahkota Ismail on the matter.

Meanwhile, Hannah said KBS will hold a meeting with states that have the intention to be co-organiser with KBS for the prestigious sports games early next year.

She said the ministry will also establish a co-organising committee for the 2027 SEA Games to launch Malaysia’s preparations for the sports games.

“The meeting will be held early next year, we want to start early to ensure that preparations are thorough, because it involves several states.

“We will discuss with states that are interested in being hosts, there will be a joint committee to organise the 2027 SEA Games to move together,“ she said.

In August, KBS in a statement announced that Malaysia had received an offer from the SEA Games Federation (SEAGF) to host the 34th Games.

This is the seventh time that Malaysia has been chosen as the host after the 1965, 1971, 1977, 1989, 2001 and 2017 editions.

Kuala Lumpur and several states such as Sarawak and Penang will also be involved as venues for several events that will be contested.