KBS grateful for 60% budget increase for Rakan Muda in Budget 2026

IPOH: The retention of the Sports Matching Grant and a 60 per cent increase in allocation for the Rakan Muda Programme in Budget 2026 are described as the government’s commitment to developing national sports and empowering the youth.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the allocation of RM580 million to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) reflects Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s confidence in the country’s sports and youth development programmes.

“We (KBS) are happy that our wish has been fulfilled when the Sports Matching Grant is maintained, the Road To Gold programme has also received an increase of two million. That is RM12 million compared to RM10 million this year.

“The most significant is the allocation for the Rakan Muda programme which has increased to RM40 million compared to last year when we received RM25 million,“ she told reporters after attending the National Sports Day 2025 (HSN2025) Opening Ceremony at Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah here today.

Earlier, the Prime Minister officiated the opening ceremony which was also attended by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

When presenting the 2026 Budget yesterday, Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, announced an allocation of RM580 million for KBS.

Describing further, Hannah said that the allocation for the Rakan Muda Programme, among others, is to implement special programmes including efforts to reduce unemployment among youth.

“We have also identified many youth groups who are not fluent in English, so we will use the programme under “Rakan Mahir additional allocation to complete our preparations and empower the youth,“ she said. - Bernama