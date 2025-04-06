KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS), through Esports Integrated (ESI), an initiative under Impact Integrated, has opened online applications for the KBS Esports Fund (DEK) 2025 from today until July 31.

In a statement today, KBS announced that the results of the applications will be revealed on Aug 28, with successful applicants required to implement their selected programmes between September and November 2025.

This marks the third year of DEK’s implementation, with an allocation of RM1.5 million, an increase of RM500,000 compared to 2024, KBS said.

“The provision of DEK is part of KBS’s ongoing efforts to support the growth of the rapidly expanding esports sector each year.

“Since its introduction in 2023, DEK has supported over 80 grassroots esports initiatives nationwide, encompassing tournament organisation, talent development, digital content creation and community activities,” the statement read.

DEK provides opportunities for more organisations, community clubs, content creators and local organisers to contribute to Malaysia’s progressive esports landscape, in line with the core values of creativity and confidence under the Malaysia MADANI concept.

Meanwhile, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim, in the same statement, said the fund is not merely a financial assistance scheme but a symbol of KBS’s trust and commitment to the immense potential of esports.

“DEK aligns with our aspiration to make sports, including esports, accessible to all through a whole-of-nation approach. With DEK, we aim to ensure that industry players can fully capitalise on this opportunity to drive a more progressive, inclusive and competitive national esports ecosystem,” he said.

To assist applicants in preparing high-quality programme proposals and understanding the evaluation process, KBS, through ESI, will organise DEK engagement sessions open to all industry stakeholders, including educational institutions, youth and sports organisations and community groups.

The locations and dates of the engagement sessions will be announced soon. Applicants can visit www.esportsintegrated.com/danaesukankbs or email DanaEsukanKBS@esportsintegrated.com for more information about DEK 2025.