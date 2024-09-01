KBS, SIC to assist placing Qabil Irfan under comprehensive training

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS)and Sepang International Circuit (SIC) will help Qabil Irfan Azlan (pix) find a new placement in Selangor after he was absorbed as a full-time athlete under the Motor Sports Development Programme managed by SIC this year.

SIC in a statement today said the 12-year-old rider will undergo regular training under ZK Racing team manager Zulfahmi Khairuddin along with five other athletes in preparation for Asian and international tournaments.

“Qabil Irfan was absorbed as a full-time athlete in the Motor Sports Development Programme organised by SIC and will compete in the FIM Mini GP Malaysia Series 190cc and Moto4 championships at the ESBK championship in Spain.

“The transfer (from Kuala Terengganu) is aimed at ensuring that he receives comprehensive exposure, guidance and training by using SIC and its surrounding facilities as a training centre,“ according to the statement.

The statement said KBS and SIC will also manage the transfer of school for Qabil Irfan's siblings as well as finding a suitable job for his father.

“SIC together with KBS will continue to provide support in motor sports development programmes in this country and hope that this continuous effort can produce more talented racers, especially new talent from the grassroots level,“ he said.

The 2023 MiniGP world champion paid a courtesy call on Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh at the Bukit Jalil National Sports Council yesterday and displayed the victory trophy won in Valencia, Spain in November last year. -Bernama