Ayer Kuning polls: Candidates among early voters

TAPAH: The three candidates contesting in the Ayer Kuning state by-election were among the earliest voters to cast their ballots this morning.

Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate, Bawani KS, 40, arrived at the polling centre at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Peng Lok in Air Kuning shortly after voting began at 8 am and completed the process within eight minutes.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, Abd Muhaimin Malek, 44, cast his vote at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ayer Kuning around 8.30 am, accompanied by his wife, Rabiah Abdul Aziz, 44, and his parents.

Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate, Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, 54, fulfilled his civic duty at SK Sungai Lesong, arriving at 8.47 am.

Voters from first-timers to senior citizens began arriving at polling stations as early as 7.30 am under overcast skies.

A total of 19 polling centres comprising 63 voting streams opened simultaneously at 8 am today for the by-election.

Of these, 18 polling centres will remain open until 6 pm, except for Sekolah Kebangsaan Toh Tandewa Sakti, which will close earlier at 4 pm.

A total of 31,281 voters are set to cast their ballots today to elect a new assemblyman for the state constituency.