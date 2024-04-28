KBS targets 8,880 participants for KLAS Renang this year

PENAMPANG: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is targeting 8,880 participants for the Basic Sports Swimming Skills Training Programme (KLAS Renang) nationwide this year.

Minister Hannah Yeoh said that the free KLAS Renang programme is aimed at 7,680 children from B40 families, Persons with Disabilities (PWD) aged six to 15 years with 600 participants, and 600 senior citizens aged 60 to 75 years.

“I hope this programme will become popular. If there’s high demand, we will ask Members of Parliament to help make this programme a success,“ she told reporters after officiating the KLAS Renang programme here today.

Hannah said that this year, KBS is focusing more on senior citizens to help them stay fit and active while also learning new skills.

The registration for the first phase of KLAS Renang is open from April to June, with the programme taking place in 222 locations with swimming pool facilities.

Additionally, Hannah said that her ministry is in discussions with local authorities and state governments with swimming pools to be repaired for public use.

She said this is important because some swimming pools had been closed due to high operational costs.

Meanwhile, a KLAS Renang participant, Lee Kok Fui, 57, said he was interested in joining the activity because swimming training could be beneficial to his health.

Lee said that when he learned about the programme, he tried to apply and register even though he only knew basic swimming skills.

“Just a little, no teacher taught me. I hope I can get better at swimming and be healthier,“ said Lee, who is from Penampang.

Janet Tye, 69, found out about the programme from the Luyang Senior Citizens Association (PAWE), which she joined before registering for KLAS Renang.

Tye hopes that after attending the six-session KLAS Renang programme, she will learn swimming techniques and skills that could potentially save her life when needed.

“Never late to learn (swimming), I’m 69 this year. I want to thank our minister Hannah Yeoh, for making this possible for us, especially old people like us,“ she said.