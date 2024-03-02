KBS to give more aid for Sepak Takraw development

MELAKA: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will extend more aid to sepak takraw teams throughout the country, including Melaka, who recently won the Khir Johari Gold Cup Sepak Takraw Championship 2024.

Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim said the aid and support would cover talent development programmes, which are key to unearthing more new talents.

“I have contacted the Melaka sepak takraw team management to see the kind of help KBS can extend to it to ensure its continued progress,” he told reporters at Bukit Serindit here today.

Adam Adli, who is also Hang Tuah Jaya MP, spoke after presenting Chinese New Year çash aid to residents of the Golden Age Care Centre. Also present were the centre’s founder Yeo Kwee Mong and managing director Ab Hamid Aji.

Adam Adli said the Melaka sepak takraw team can use the training facilities of KBS to prepare for any championships.

He said other sepak takraw clubs would also be given attention to ensure their players, coaches and teams would get the necessary access to KBS at the federal and state levels.

Melaka ended a 39-year wait for the Khir Johari Gold Cup when they beat Penang 2-1 in the final in Kedah on Jan 27. - Bernama